Japan Offers 3 M. Vaccine Doses at Pacific Islands Summit

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, at an online summit of Pacific island nations on Friday, pledged a supply of three million COVID-19 vaccine doses in total within this year.

Suga also offered to provide support for vaccine rollouts, including help for developing cold chain logistics for vaccines.

In his opening remark at the summit, Suga stressed the need for unity among participating countries as they face new challenges including the economic and social fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and the threat of natural disasters, as well as authoritarianism.

The Japanese leader called for cooperation to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region, in an apparent move to counter China's expansionist ambitions.

The Pacific island summit was joined by Micronesia, Papua New Guinea, Australia, New Zealand and others.

