Necessary to Consider Tokyo Olympics without Spectators: Koike

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said Friday that it is necessary to consider holding the upcoming Tokyo Olympics without spectators.

Koike offered the view at a press conference at a time when the number of new coronavirus cases is rising again in Tokyo.

The governor returned to the Tokyo metropolitan government building on Friday for the first time in 10 days, after she was hospitalized for extreme fatigue.

The metropolitan government had said Thursday that Koike's regular press conference set for Friday would not be held, citing the need for her to get rest.

Koike expressed her eagerness to deal with the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics and tackle the COVID-19 response.

