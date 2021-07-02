Tokyo Olympics without Spectators Key Option: Koike

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said Friday it is necessary to consider holding the Tokyo Olympics without spectators as a key option due to a resurgence of the novel coronavirus.

"Although the number of new infections has reached Stage 4, the proportion of elderly people has declined considerably thanks to rapid progress on vaccinations," Koike told a regular press conference. Stage 4 is the worst level on Japan's coronavirus alert scale.

She returned to her office Friday for the first time in 10 days, after she was hospitalized for extreme fatigue. She left hospital Wednesday.

Koike met the press although the metropolitan government said Thursday that the press conference would not be held because she still needed rest.

Ahead of the July 23 opening of the Tokyo Olympics, new COVID-19 infection cases in Tokyo are increasing. Meanwhile, the ongoing coronavirus pre-emergency designation for Tokyo and other areas is set to expire on July 11.

