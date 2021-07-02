Tokyo Newly Finds 660 People with Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government newly confirmed 660 people with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 in the Japanese capital on Friday.

Tokyo's daily infection tally rose by 98 from a week earlier, posting a week-on-week increase for the 13th day in a row.

The daily tally averaged 537.1 for the last week, up 18 pct from the preceding week.

Of the people newly found positive for the coronavirus on Friday, 221 were in their 20s, 113 in their 30s, 102 in their 40s and 39 aged 65 or over.

Under the metropolitan government's standards, the number of severe COVID-19 cases climbed by three from the previous day to 51.

