Prison Term Sought for Ex-Green Beret over Ghosn Escape

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--Public prosecutors asked Tokyo District Court on Friday to sentence former U.S. Green Beret Michael Taylor, 60, to two years and 10 months in prison for assisting Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan while on bail for financial misconduct.

The prosecution also requested a prison term of two years and six months for Taylor's son, Peter, 28, in the same case.

The Tokyo court is scheduled to give its ruling on the two U.S. citizens on July 19.

In its closing remarks on Friday, the prosecution condemned the two Americans' help for the escape of the former Nissan Motor Co. <7201> chairman as a "bold and artful crime."

The prosecution suggested that Michael Taylor led the plot for economic benefits, while Peter Taylor also played a key role in Ghosn's escape, including by holding consultations with him in advance.

