Golfer Matsuyama Tests Positive for Novel Coronavirus

Detroit, July 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese professional golfer Hideki Matsuyama has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and withdrawn from the ongoing Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, the U.S. PGA Tour announced Friday.

Matsuyama, 29, pulled out of the tournament prior to the start of its second round, according to the organizer of men's professional golf tours in the United States.

"It's disappointing" that "(I) have to withdraw from the Rocket Mortgage Classic," Matsuyama said through the PGA Tour. "I will take all the necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of all others. I appreciate and thank everyone for their concern in advance. I look forward to a full recovery and returning to competition as soon as possible."

A PGA Tour spokesperson declined to comment on whether Matsuyama has specific COVID-19 symptoms, saying that it amounts to personal information.

Matsuyama made headlines in April by winning the Masters tournament in Augusta, Georgia, to become the first Japanese to claim one of the four major professional golf championships for men.

