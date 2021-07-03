Police on High Alert for Violent Protests against Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo July 3 (Jiji Press)--With the Olympic Games only about three weeks away, Tokyo police are on high alert over a possible escalation in demonstrations against the Japanese capital holding the sporting event as planned despite the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus.

Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department is busy in the final stages of security preparations at and near Olympic venues.

Although the organizers have decided to hold the Tokyo Olympics with spectators, many members of the public are calling for the games to be held behind closed doors or canceled.

A security expert has warned that protesters may engage in random acts of violence in an attempt to have the Tokyo Games called off.

The MPD had been preparing for the Olympics, including holding antiterrorism and antiriot drills, based on the assumption that the games will take place with no limit on the number of spectators.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]