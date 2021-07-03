Heavy Rain Hits Japan's Tokai, Kanto Regions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo July 3 (Jiji Press)--A seasonal front over the Pacific side of Japan brought heavy rain to areas in the Tokai central, Kanto eastern and Kinki western regions of the country Saturday morning.

The Japan Meteorological Agency put residents in affected areas on high alert for floods, landslides and other disasters.

The city government of Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, part of Kanto, raised the disaster alert to Level 5, the highest on its five-tier warning scale, urging residents to take action soon to ensure their safety, due to possible inundation of houses and other buildings from the floodng of a river in the city.

It is the first time that such instruction for immediate action to ensure safety, which was set up under the revised basic law on disaster countermeasures, has been issued, according to the Cabinet Office.

Evacuation orders were issued in Yokohama, the capital of Kanagawa, the eastern city of Chiba and the central city of Shizuoka.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]