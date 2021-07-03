Tokyo Olympic Village Searched for Suspicious Objects

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--Some 1,000 police officers searched the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic village for any suspicious objects on Saturday, about three weeks before the July 23 start of the Olympic Games.

The intensive search at the athlete village in the Harumi waterfront district in the Japanese capital was conducted by members of the riot squad and special rescue team of the Metropolitan Police Department. Police dogs trained to discover explosives were also mobilized.

The search covered every room and the rooftops of accommodation buildings, inside manholes and around trees planted in the village.

The athlete village is slated to open on July 13.

