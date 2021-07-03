20 People Swept Away in Mudslide in Central Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Atami, Shizuoka Pref., July 3 (Jiji Press)--A large-scale mudslide triggered by heavy rain hit the city of Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, on Saturday morning, sweeping away about 20 local residents.

The mudslide occurred at a point along the Aizome River in the Izusan district of the city around 10:30 a.m. (1:30 a.m. GMT), with a large amount of dirt falling into the sea. Two people were found with no signs of life later, while police officers and firefighters are continuing search and rescue operations.

The site of the mudslide is about 1.5 kilometers north of Atami Station. According to local fire authorities and others, at least more than 10 buildings may have been swept away in the mudslide, and many houses and other structures nearby may have suffered damage.

The Shizuoka prefectural government set up a disaster response headquarters. Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force sent 30 troops to the affected areas at the request of the prefectural government.

According to the disaster response office, crew members of a fishing boat found two bodies floating at a local port around 2 p.m. The bodies were recovered by coast guard officials. About 80 residents of the Izusan district were evacuated.

