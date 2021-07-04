Japan Seen Facing Difficulties over China Policies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's government is expected to face difficulties managing its policies toward China, including on a postponed state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Beijing Winter Olympics in February 2022, although the two East Asian nations will mark the 50th anniversary next year of their diplomatic normalization.

Japan is increasingly wary of Xi's aim of making his country a great power, which was announced at a ceremony Thursday to mark the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China.

Tokyo is concerned that Xi's stance may lead to a further escalation of Beijing's authoritarian behavior, such as its maritime expansion in the East China Sea and the South China Sea.

At a press conference on Friday, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said that Tokyo hopes to hold candid dialogue with China to resolve pending issues one by one while urging the Chinese side to take concrete action.

He was apparently keeping in mind, among other things, Chinese coast guard ships' repeated intrusions into Japanese territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. The Japanese-administered islands are claimed by China.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]