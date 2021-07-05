U.S. Olympian Disappointed over Restrictions during Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, July 4 (Jiji Press)--A U.S. athlete slated to participate in the Tokyo Olympic Games expressed disappointment over being barred from interacting with the local community during the sporting event, in a recent interview with Jiji Press.

"We've been told that we're not going to be allowed to leave the (athletes') village, like to go and explore Tokyo," Lucas Kozeniesky, who will compete in the 10-meter air rifle event, said. "I want to experience what the local culture is."

Athletes are barred from traveling around freely in Japan as a measure against novel coronavirus infections.

Kozeniesky, 26, is a son of former Col. Craig Kozeniesky, who was previously a commanding officer at the U.S. Marines' Camp Fuji in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan.

In the immediate aftermath of the 2011 major earthquake and tsunami that mainly hit northeastern Japan, the elder Kozeniesky urged the U.S. top brass to offer aid to disaster-stricken regions. He himself worked to restore Sendai Airport in Miyagi Prefecture as part of the U.S. armed forces' Operation Tomodachi disaster relief mission.

