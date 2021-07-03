Tokyo Reports 716 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 716 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Saturday, the first figure above 700 in three days and up by 182 from a week earlier.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in the Japanese capital stood at 563.1 as of the day, up 18.3 pct from a week before.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms recognized under the Tokyo metropolitan government’s standards fell by four from Friday to 50.

