Search Starts Fully after Mudslide in Central Japan

Atami, Shizuoka Pref., July 4 (Jiji Press)--Shizuoka prefectural police officers, firefighters, Self-Defense Forces troops and others fully started Sunday morning work to search for people who went unaccounted for in a large-scale mudslide that occurred in the central Japan prefecture the previous day.

The number of rescuers at the disaster site in the city of Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, roughly totaled 1,000.

Two women have been confirmed dead in the mudslide, which was caused by heavy rain, and about 20 others are believed to be unaccounted for, according to the Shizuoka prefectural government and other sources.

The mudslide occurred at a point along the Aizome River in the Izusan district in the city around 10:30 a.m. Saturday (1:30 a.m. GMT). At least 130 buildings are believed to have suffered damage, according to the prefectural government's disaster response headquarters and others.

Ten people were rescued from buildings and other places by Saturday night. Nine more people have been rescued on Sunday. Of them, an elderly woman is in serious condition, and another person in mild condition.

