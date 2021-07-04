Victims of July 2020 Kumamoto Rain Disasters Remembered

Newsfrom Japan

Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto Pref., July 4 (Jiji Press)--Memorial ceremonies were held on Sunday for victims of disasters from the torrential rain that occurred in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Kumamoto a year ago.

In the prefecture, a total of 67 people lost their lives because of the disasters, including two who died due to indirect causes linked to the disasters, and two others went missing.

Participants in the ceremonies offered silent prayers and flowers to the victims.

A ceremony in the city of Hitoyoshi was attended by about 20 people, including bereaved relatives, Kumamoto Governor Ikuo Kabashima and Hitoyoshi Mayor Hayato Matsuoka.

After all participants offered silent prayers, Matsuoka said in the ceremony, "We will unite to reconstruct the city as we aim to make Hitoyoshi a place full of hopes."

