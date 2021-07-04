New Care Facility Built in Eastern Japan 5 Yrs after Deadly Rampage

Newsfrom Japan

Sagamihara, Kanagawa Pref., July 4 (Jiji Press)--The prefectural government of Kanagawa, eastern Japan, held a ceremony on Sunday to open a new facility for disabled people that replaces Tsukui Yamayuri-en, where 45 people were killed or injured in a rampage nearly five years ago.

Nineteen residents of Tsukui Yamayuri-en in the city of Sagamihara in Kanagawa were killed in the incident, which happened on July 26, 2016. The new facility, also in the city, will be used from Aug. 1.

The ceremony was attended by 45 people. "I can't forget the incident five years ago," Kanagawa Governor Yuji Kuroiwa said, stressing that he can never forgive the culprit although his death sentence was finalized last year.

"I now realize that we are finally back (to the place)," Kazuma Otsuki, who heads an association of families of Tsukui Yamayuri-en residents, told reporters after the ceremony.

"I want (residents) to live a joyful life at the new facility, feeling that the souls of the 19 deceased residents are watching them from heaven," he said.

