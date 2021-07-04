Possible to Finish Elderly Vaccinations by End-July: Suga

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in a radio program aired Sunday suggested that it is possible to achieve his goal of completing the vaccinations of elderly people against the novel coronavirus by the end of July.

"Vaccines are a trump card (in the fight against the coronavirus), so I thought that I should stake everything on them," he said, adding, "We would likely be able to finish vaccinating elderly people within this month."

Suga reiterated his resolve to hold the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games as planned this summer by taking full-scale measures against the coronavirus.

"I, as prime minister of Japan, is responsible for ensuring the safety and security of Japanese people," he said.

The radio program was recorded on Monday last week.

