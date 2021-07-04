Japan Logs 1,484 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,484 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Sunday.

The number of coronavirus patients with serious symptoms was down by five from Saturday to 496, falling below 500 for the first time in about three months, according to the health ministry. New fatalities linked to the virus totaled six.

In Tokyo, 518 people newly tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, up by 132 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital stood at 582 as of the day, up 21.9 pct from a week earlier, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The number of coronavirus patients in serious condition in Tokyo under the metropolitan government's criteria increased by one to 51.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]