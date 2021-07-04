Golfer Matsuyama Having Headache, Fatigue

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese professional golfer Hideki Matsuyama, who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, is experiencing a headache and fatigue, the management company for him said Sunday.

He is self-quarantining at his home in the United States, complying with U.S. PGA Tour's rules on coronavirus countermeasures, the company said.

According to the company, Matsuyama started to complain of a sore throat, headache and nausea around after finishing Thursday's first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

His body temperature was normal. But he withdrew from the tournament prior to the start of the second round because he showed a positive result in a coronavirus polymerase chain reaction test conducted Friday morning.

Matsuyama won the Masters tournament in Augusta, Georgia, in April, becoming the first Japanese to claim one of the four major professional golf championships for men.

