LDP, Komeito Fail to Win Majority in Tokyo Poll

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--The pair of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito failed to win a majority of the 127 seats, or 64 or more seats, in the closely watched election for the Tokyo metropolitan assembly on Sunday although the LDP returned as the biggest force in the assembly.

The LDP and Komeito secured 33 and 23 seats, respectively, for a combined 56 seats. Before the election, the LDP had 25 seats and Komeito 23 seats.

The result is expected to deal a blow to the administration of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, also LDP president, as the latest poll has been regarded as a precursor to the next election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, which must be held by this autumn.

Regional party Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites first group), for which Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike serves as special adviser, lost its status as the largest force in the assembly. It won 31 seats, down from 46 seats before the election.

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the top opposition party on the national level, and the Japanese Communist Party increased their presence. The CDP secured 15 seats, up from seven, and the JCP 19 seats, up from 18.

