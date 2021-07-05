FOCUS: Koike May Struggle after Tokyo Poll amid Mounting Tasks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike is expected to face greater difficulties in the metropolitan assembly amid mounting tasks, including the coronavirus crisis and the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, after Sunday's assembly election.

In the poll, regional party Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites first group), launched by Koike, won 31 of the assembly's 127 seats, losing its status as the largest force. Meanwhile, the alliance of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito fell short of winning a combined majority, gaining only 33 and 23 seats, respectively.

Even though Koike, currently Tomin First special adviser, maintained much of her influence in the assembly, she may struggle as the LDP is increasingly critical of metropolitan government measures to fight the coronavirus crisis.

Just before the official campaign period for the election began on June 25, Koike was hospitalized for extreme fatigue. After leaving hospital Wednesday, Koike showed up at a stump speech gathering for a Tomin First no Kai candidate Saturday, the final day of the campaign period.

Koike drew cheers from the audience, showing her enduring popularity.

