Some Beer Gardens Open in Tokyo with Antivirus Measures

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--Although serving of alcoholic drinks is restricted in Tokyo amid the unabated new coronavirus crisis, some department stores in the Japanese capital have opened rooftop beer gardens, one of the country's summer features, while taking COVID-19 countermeasures.

Meanwhile, some department stores have yet to decide whether to open beer gardens as they are only allowed to serve alcoholic beverages until 7 p.m.

Matsuya Ginza, operated by Matsuya Co. <8237>, opened a reservation-only beer garden on June 28 while reducing the number of seats by 40 pct from the usual level to secure distance between customers.

As part of measures against the virus, it came up with meal plans for solo diners and for those who do not drink alcoholic beverages.

It also added nonalcoholic drinks called "mocktail" to the all-you-can-drink menu.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]