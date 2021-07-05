Ohtani Becomes 1st MLB All-Star Picked as Two-Way Player

Newsfrom Japan

Anaheim, California, July 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani has been selected to participate as a pitcher in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game this month, becoming the first ever player to be picked both as a hitter and a pitcher, it was announced Sunday.

The Los Angeles Angels player had already been selected through a fan vote to start as the American League's designated hitter in the Midsummer Classic.

In the latest selection, a poll among players put Ohtani in fifth place for starting pitchers.

The All-Star Game will be held on July 13 at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.

On Sunday, Ohtani tied for the most home runs in a season by a Japanese player, in the Angels' match against the Baltimore Orioles. Ohtani, who batted second as a designated hitter, launched a solo homer in the third inning, his league-leading 31st blast this season, tying Hideki Matsui's season record set in 2004 as a member of the New York Yankees.

