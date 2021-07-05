Suga Says He Accepts Tokyo Poll Results Humbly

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Monday he humbly accepts the failure of the alliance of the country's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito to win a majority of seats in the Tokyo metropolitan assembly in Sunday's election.

The LDP, for which Suga serves as president, will make "all-out efforts with a sense of responsibility to achieve the development of Tokyo's politics for the sake of Tokyoites," the prime minister told reporters.

In the Sunday poll, the LDP and its coalition partner, Komeito, secured 56 seats together out of the 127 seats of the assembly.

The LDP alone won 33 seats to barely return as the biggest force in the assembly, eight more than its pre-election strength of 25 seats but the second-lowest number ever.

"I think there were various reasons" why the LDP performed the way it did, Suga said. "The metropolitan chapter and the headquarters (of the LDP) will first jointly work on analyzing (the results) in a calm manner over time in order to prepare for the next (election)."

