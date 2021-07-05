Suga Seeks Full Rescue Efforts in Mudslide-Hit Central Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday called for the utmost efforts to save as many lives as possible in areas hit by a deadly mudslide in Atami in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan.

"I want all-out efforts to be made to rescue victims quickly, protect their livelihoods and support people in disaster areas," Suga said at the first meeting of an extraordinary disaster response headquarters created after the mudslide occurred in Atami on Saturday.

Over 1,500 police officers, Self-Defense Forces members and others have been mobilized to search for people waiting to be rescued from mud and debris, Suga said.

Meanwhile, the Imperial Household Agency said Monday that Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have expressed their sympathy for the victims of the disaster to Shizuoka Governor Heita Kawakatsu through the grand chamberlain to the Emperor.

The Emperor and Empress are deeply worried about the mudslide in Atami and appreciating people for their contributions to dealing with the disaster's aftermath, according to the agency.

