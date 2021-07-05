Death Toll from Central Japan Mudslide Rises to 4

Newsfrom Japan

Atami, Shizuoka Pref., July 5 (Jiji Press)--Two people have been newly confirmed dead in a large-scale mudslide in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, taking the death toll to four on Monday.

The Atami government found that around 120,000 square meters of land was affected by the mudslide that occurred in the Izusan district of the central Japan city Saturday morning.

Around 130 buildings have suffered damage from the mudslide.

The search and rescue work resumed Monday morning, involving some 1,000 people, mainly from the prefectural police, the local fire department and the Self-Defense Forces.

According to the city government, one of the two people newly confirmed dead was an 82-year-old woman found by Sunday. She died after being taken to hospital.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]