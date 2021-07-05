Ticket Redrawing Results for Tokyo Olympics Due Out Sat.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--Results of redrawing for Tokyo Olympic event tickets will be announced in the small hours of Saturday, four days later than previously planned, the games organizing committee said Monday.

The announcement will be delayed because the numbers of spectators to be accepted for Olympic events may change if the coronavirus pre-emergency designation for Tokyo and other areas is extended beyond the current expiration date of Sunday.

The Japanese central and Tokyo metropolitan governments, the Tokyo Games organizing committee, the International Olympic Committee and International Paralympic Committee recently agreed to limit the number of spectators at each venue to 50 pct of capacity up to 10,000 people.

But the decision was based on the assumption that the designation, which justifies tough coronavirus "priority" measures, would be lifted before the July 23 start of the Olympics.

The organizing committee said that it would conduct redrawing for a total of 97 sessions, including the opening and closing ceremonies and soccer matches, as the numbers of tickets already sold for the sessions exceed the spectator limits.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]