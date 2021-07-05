Tokyo Confirms 342 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Tokyo came to 342 on Monday, up by 25 from a week earlier, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.

The Japanese capital's daily coronavirus tally averaged 585.6 for the last week, up 19.8 pct from the preceding week.

Of Monday's new cases, 101 were confirmed among people in their 20s, 62 among those in their 40s and 61 among those in their 30s.

Under the metropolitan government's standards, the number of people severely ill with the coronavirus climbed by six from the previous day to 57.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]