Japan Eyeing No Spectators for Part of Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering having no spectators for part of the Tokyo Olympics, set to kick off on July 23, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, informed sources said Monday.

Spectators may not be allowed for the opening and closing ceremonies and baseball, soccer and some other competitions using large stadiums as well as events scheduled for the evening, the sources said.

Officials from the government, the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee and three other related bodies will hold talks as early as Thursday to make a decision on the issue, according to the sources.

Meanwhile, the government plans to extend its COVID-19 pre-emergency measures for Tokyo, where new infection cases are increasing, and the neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa beyond their expiration on Sunday, the sources said.

The government is expected to make a formal decision on the extension on Thursday, the sources said.

