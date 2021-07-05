BOJ Downgrades Economic Views on Chugoku, Shikoku Regions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan, in a quarterly report Monday, downgraded its economic assessments of the Chugoku and Shikoku regions in western Japan, reflecting concerns about sluggish personal consumption there.

The Chugoku and Shikoku economies have each "seen a slowdown in the pace of its pickup," the BOJ said in the July report.

Meanwhile, the central bank upgraded its economic views on the Kinki western and Hokuriku central regions, against a backdrop of strong exports of electronic components, production machines and other products.

The BOJ views on the five other regions including Hokkaido in northern Japan were kept unchanged.

The BOJ concluded that regional economies remain in tough situations amid the COVID-19 pandemic but overall are heading toward recovery.

