Japan Could Exercise Collective Self-Defense over Taiwan: Aso

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso said Monday that his country could exercise its right to collective self-defense in a limited way if China invades Taiwan.

If a major problem occurs in Taiwan, this could be recognized as a threat to Japan, Aso said.

"In such a case, Japan and the United States will have to work together to defend Taiwan," he said in a speech in Tokyo.

Referring to recent remarks by Chinese President Xi Jinping that realizing reunification with Taiwan is a historic mission, Aso said the situation is becoming extremely tough.

Instead of attacking Taiwan militarily outright, China could instigate people there to riots and then suppress them, Aso said.

