Japan's Olympic Delegation to Have Record 582 Athletes

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's delegation to the Tokyo Olympics, set to kick off on July 23, will have 582 athletes, a record for the country for any of the summer games to date, the Japanese Olympic Committee said Monday.

There will be 306 men and 276 women, both record highs. Japanese athletes will compete in all 33 sports.

In the previous Tokyo Olympics in 1964, the country's delegation had 355 athletes.

Including officials, Japan's delegation to the upcoming Tokyo Olympics will have 1,058 people, far exceeding its previous record of 601 marked in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

