Victims Mourned 3 Years after Torrential Rains in Western Japan

Kurashiki, Okayama Pref., July 6 (Jiji Press)--Ceremonies were held in the western prefectures of Okayama and Hiroshima on Tuesday morning to mourn the victims of a deadly rain disaster that occurred three years ago.

Tuesday marked the third anniversary since the first of a series of special heavy rain warnings was issued in the disaster, which caused floods and landslides and claimed 278 lives, including those who died due to indirect causes linked to the torrential rains.

In the Mabi district in Kurashiki, Okayama, where 75 people died in the disaster, 45 people, including bereaved kin and local residents, attended a memorial service.

Representing the victims' families, Yoshimi Matsumura, 58, spoke about her mother, Takae Moriya, who died at the age of 84.

"I still regret why I didn't tell her to evacuate at that time. Based on this painful lesson, I want to pass on the importance of preparing to protect lives from disasters," Matsumura said.

