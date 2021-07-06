French Soccer Player Sorry for Past Racist Remarks in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, July 5 (Jiji Press)--Ousmane Dembele, a star soccer player in France's national team, issued an apology Monday after a video clip showing him making racist comments during a past visit to Japan circulated on the internet.

The video could have hurt the people present in these images, Dembele wrote on Instagram, expressing his sincere apologies to them.

According to French media reports, the video appears to have been filmed in summer 2019 during a Japan tour of Spanish football club Barcelona, whom Dembele plays for.

In the video, filmed in a hotel room by Dembele, the French forward zooms in on the faces of Japanese hotel staff members and is heard making comments mocking their appearance and language.

The video also shows fellow France and Barcelona player Antoine Griezmann laughing in response to Dembele's comments.

