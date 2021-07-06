Akiba Named Head of Japan's National Security Secretariat

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday to appoint Takeo Akiba as secretary-general of Japan's National Security Secretariat to succeed Shigeru Kitamura.

The former vice foreign minister will on Wednesday replace Kitamura, who will step down to have his osteoarthritis treated.

Akiba, 62, will be responsible for beefing up the country's alliance with the United States and forging a stable relationship with China, amid escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing.

He will also work on improving chilly relations between Japan and South Korea.

After joining the Foreign Ministry in 1982, Akiba served as vice minister between January 2018 and June this year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]