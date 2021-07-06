Tokyo Firm Allegedly Tried to Export Military-Use Drone Parts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police Tuesday sent public prosecutors papers on a company suspected of attempting to export without government permission high-performance motors that can be used for military-use drones.

The Public Security Bureau of the Metropolitan Police Department sent papers on Tokyo-based precision equipment maker Tonegawa Seiko Co. and its head, Haruo Bando, 90. It has not said whether there was an admission to the allegations.

The company is suspected of trying to export 150 high-performance motors worth 4.95 million yen to a Chinese avionics maker June 15 last year without obtaining permission from Japan's trade industry in violation of the foreign exchange and trade law.

According to the bureau, the motors were to be sent to another Chinese company, whose parent was believed to have dealings with the People's Liberation Army of China, via the avionics maker.

The bureau said that Tonegawa Seiko thought the motors would be used in crop-dusting helicopters.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]