Russia to Conduct Missile Drills in Japan's EEZ

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--The Russian Navy plans to conduct missile launch drills in the Sea of Japan, including Japan's exclusive economic zone, from Wednesday to Friday, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said Tuesday.

The Japan Coast Guard issued navigational warnings on Saturday after Russia informed the Japanese government of the plan Friday.

According to Kishi, Japan asked Russia through diplomatic channels to give "reasonable consideration" over the drills.

The U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea does not ban military drills in an EEZ of a foreign country.

"There is a tendency for Russia to step up military activities, including drills and training, around our country. We'll keep monitoring the movements of the Russian military," Kishi told a press conference.

