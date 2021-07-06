COVID-19 Vaccinations Top 50 M. in Japan: Kono

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to people in Japan has surpassed 50 million, Taro Kono, minister in charge of vaccinations, said Tuesday.

In a lecture organized by Jiji Press-affiliated Research Institute of Japan, Kono said it is "possible" to achieve the government's target of finishing vaccinations by October-November for all people who hope to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

"Enough vaccines will come in by the end of September," the minister said.

The goal of completing vaccinations for people aged 65 or over by the end of this month is also likely to be achieved, he added.

At a press conference on the same day, Kono said the amount of COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. biotechnology firm Moderna Inc. and supplied to Japan totaled 13.7 million doses as of the end of June, falling far short of the 40 million doses specified under Japan's initial contract.

