Japan Logs 1,670 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan logged 1,670 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, as well as 22 new deaths among infected people.

The nationwide number of severely ill patients of COVID-19, caused by the coronavirus, fell by 10 from the previous day to 481.

In Tokyo, 593 people were newly found positive for the coronavirus, according to the capital's metropolitan government.

Tokyo's daily coronavirus tally rose by 117 from a week earlier and averaged 602.3 for the last week, up 21.7 pct from the preceding week.

Of the newly infected people in Tokyo, 169 were in their 20s, 129 in their 30s and 107 in their 40s.

