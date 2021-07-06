Tokyo Reports 593 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government said Tuesday that 593 people in the Japanese capital have been newly found positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Tokyo's daily coronavirus tally rose by 117 from a week earlier. The tally averaged 602.3 for the last week, up 21.7 pct from the preceding week.

Of the newly infected people, 169 were in their 20s, 129 in their 30s and 107 in their 40s.

The number of severe COVID-19 cases under the metropolitan government's criteria rose by six from the previous day to 63.

