Death Toll from Central Japan Mudslide Rises to 7

Atami, Shizuoka Pref., July 6 (Jiji Press)--The death toll from a large-scale mudslide in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, rose by three to seven on Tuesday three days after the disaster.

A man and two women were newly confirmed to be dead, according to the Atami city government.

Rescuers continued their search work after the crucial 72-hour period ended on Tuesday morning, while the Atami and Shizuoka prefectural governments tried to confirm the whereabouts of those still unaccounted for. Survival rates tend to fall rapidly 72 hours after such a disaster.

The search work involved about 1,100 people mainly from the prefectural police, the local fire department and the Self-Defense Forces.

According to the local resident register, the disaster site in Atami's Izusan district had 215 registered residents.

