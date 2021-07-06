Japan to Give Taiwan Extra COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan will provide Taiwan with an additional 1.13 million doses of AstraZeneca PLC's COVID-19 vaccine, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Tuesday.

"We hope to contribute to preventing the spread of COVID-19 infection when people in Taiwan are facing difficulties," Motegi told a press conference.

The additional shots will be airlifted on Thursday. Japan provided 1.24 million doses to Taiwan in June.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]