Japan to Give Taiwan Extra COVID-19 Vaccine Doses
Newsfrom JapanPolitics
Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan will provide Taiwan with an additional 1.13 million doses of AstraZeneca PLC's COVID-19 vaccine, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Tuesday.
"We hope to contribute to preventing the spread of COVID-19 infection when people in Taiwan are facing difficulties," Motegi told a press conference.
The additional shots will be airlifted on Thursday. Japan provided 1.24 million doses to Taiwan in June.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]