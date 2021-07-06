Taiwan's President Thanks Japan for Sending More Vaccines

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, July 6 (Jiji Press)--Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen voiced her gratitude on Tuesday for the Japanese government's decision to send more COVID-19 vaccines to the territory.

In a post on Facebook, Tsai thanked the Japanese government, saying in Japanese that the doses are "vaccines of friendship."

Her statement came after Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said earlier in the day that his country will supply Taiwan with an additional 1.13 million doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine.

Tsai said that the vaccines will be the most reliable force behind Taiwan's fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Touching on the Tokyo Olympics, which will be held from late this month, Tsai expressed her hope that Taiwanese athletes will add an extra touch of excitement to the games to be held during the pandemic and cheer up people around the world.

