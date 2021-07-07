TEPCO Starts Work to Dismantle Fukushima No. 2 Plant

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, July 7 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> has started work to dismantle its Fukushima No. 2 nuclear power plant in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

Plant workers engaged in decontamination work at the No. 1 reactor of the plant Tuesday, marking the start of the 44-year decommissioning process for the plant.

The decontamination work was disclosed to the media.

The No. 2 plant, 12 kilometers south of TEPCO's meltdown-stricken No. 1 plant in the same prefecture, has four 1.1-million-kilowatt reactors, which entered into service between 1982 and 1987.

Three of the four lost their cooling functions temporarily after being hit by a huge earthquake and tsunami in March 2011. But the three escaped suffering any major damage to their cores.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]