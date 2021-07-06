Japan Emperor Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito received a COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Akasaka Imperial Residence in Tokyo's Minato Ward on Tuesday afternoon, the Imperial Household Agency announced.

The Emperor has reported no health problem following the inoculation, according to a senior agency official.

The agency said it decided the timing of vaccination for the Emperor after examining progress on vaccinations among the public and consulting with the Emperor.

The agency decided to announce the vaccination for the Emperor, in light of his constitutional status as a symbol of the country. The Emperor gave his consent to the announcement, according to the agency.

The agency said it will not disclose whether other members of the Imperial Family have get vaccinated, citing privacy reasons.

