Tokyo Cancels Olympic Torch Relay on Public Roads

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government said Tuesday that it will cancel the Olympic torch relay on all public roads excluding sections on remote islands.

The torch relay committee has concluded that COVID-19 may spread if spectators gather along the course to see the Olympic flame. Infection cases in the Japanese capital are growing.

Torch relay runs were scheduled to take place between Friday and July 23. Over 1,300 runners slated to carry the torch will have to give up on running on public roads, according to the metropolitan government.

Instead, the Olympic flame will be passed on at venues for flame ignition ceremonies that will take place without spectators.

The metropolitan government plans to allow affected runners to invite some four of their family members or friends per person to the ceremonies.

