Japan to Tighten Border Controls for Travelers from Indonesia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday that it will demand travelers from Indonesia stay at designated facilities for 10 days after arriving in Japan, longer than the current six days.

The move comes as the highly infectious delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is rapidly spreading in the Southeast Asian country.

The extended self-quarantine period will be put into effect on Friday. Travelers from Zambia and Kyrgyzstan will be also requested to self-quarantine for 10 days.

In Indonesia, the daily number of new coronavirus cases surged above 30,000 on Tuesday, only 12 days after it topped 20,000 for the first time, and the daily number of new deaths from COVID-19 hit a record high above 700.

Among Japanese residents there, the total number of fatalities linked to the coronavirus doubled in 10 days to reach 10 on Tuesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]