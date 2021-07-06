Japan Holds Tokyo Olympic Team Inauguration Ceremony

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--An inauguration ceremony for the largest-ever Japanese Olympic team was held in Tokyo on Tuesday, with only a limited number of athletes physically taking part amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Other members joined the event online.

At the ceremony, Ryota Yamagata, the team's captain and the holder of 100-meter-dash Japan record, proclaimed, "We pledge to believe in the power of sports, and to do all we can to fight as the members of team Japan."

"What we can do now is to sincerely compete and do our best," he said.

Japan Olympic Committee President Yasuhiro Yamashita handed the team flag to flag-bearer Yui Susaki, the two-time winner of the world championship gold in women's freestyle wrestling.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]