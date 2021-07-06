Naomi Osaka Vows to Compete at Tokyo Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka said Tuesday that she will compete at the Tokyo Olympics, set to kick off on July 23.

In a statement released through her management agency, Osaka said that Japan is the country of her birth and her home country, adding that she is proud to be representing Japan at the games.

Osaka withdrew from the second round of the French Open after skipping a press conference following her first-round match in May for mental health reasons. She also pulled out of the Wimbledon tournament.

In the statement, Osaka said that revealing her problems with mental health had been difficult and that she will have to continue to confront them.

She added that she will do her best at the Olympics.

