Japan's Fast Vaccine Rollout Causing Shortage of Doses: Min.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 7 (Jiji Press)--Health minister Norihisa Tamura said Wednesday that COVID-19 vaccinations in Japan are progressing faster than the speed to meet the government's goal of inoculating all applicants by October-November, leading to shortages of vaccine doses.

"As vaccines have been administered at a fast pace, mismatches are likely to happen," Tamura said at an off-session meeting of the Committee on Health, Welfare and Labor of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, in response to a question from Yukio Edano, chief of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

Edano said local governments and medical institutions have been complaining strongly that nothing can be done about the lack of vaccine doses even though they have set up systems for inoculations.

Hiroshi Yamamoto, state minister of health, said, "We hope to show as early as today how many vaccine doses we will be able to distribute to each municipality in August."

In the Lower House committee meeting, Edano also took up the issue of limiting the number of spectators at the Tokyo Olympics, asking, "If no spectators were allowed, would that mean those involved in the games such as sponsors would also be excluded?"

